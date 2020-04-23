Judge makes appeal to parties involved in large-sized strategic developments disputes

Parties involved in legal challenges over large-sized strategic developments have been urged in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic to try to shorten the time it takes the High Court to hear the disputes.

The comments were made by Mr Justice Denis McDonald, who is the presiding judge over the court's fast-track Strategic infrastructure Development list.

The list concerns challenges against decisions made by An Bord Pleanala concerning large infrastructure developments that were made directly by the developer to the board, bypassing the local authority.

The judge, when making pretrial directions in several high profile cases, said that given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic he did not know when he would be able to fix hearing dates for these actions.

The cases include a challenge brought by John Conway and the Louth Environmental Group NGO against An Bord Pleanala's decision last February to allow Crekav Trading GP Ltd develop 657 apartments near St Paul's College, Sybil Hill Road in Raheny.

Other cases considered by the court includes one brought by residents association and the Protect Meath East NGO against the board's decision to allow Trailford Ltd develop 661 dwelling units, a neighbourhood centre and creche at Rathmullen, Drogheda Co Meath.

The applicants in that action claim the decision is flawed and should be set aside on grounds including that the board failed to consider its potential impact on the site of the Battle of the Boyne.

In addition, the judge said that cases, including another separate action expected to last for several days fixed for May, are highly unlikely to get on.

The current situation he said means the court is unsure if cases in the list can be heard as late as July or when the courts resume in October after the summer recess.

The Judge said that remote hearings, where one day High Court cases will be heard via-video links will be trialed on a pilot basis next week.

He said that it remained to be seen how these remote hearings would work in cases that are expected to last for several days, the Judge added.

He said that in regards to lengthy hearings he was urging the parties involved to try to work together in an attempt to reduce the time such actions will run before the court.

He suggested that parties put as much down in writing as possible, or take any other steps they see fit to reduce hearing time.

After making directions regard the exchange of documents in the case the judge adjourned the cases in the list to dates in late May for mention only.