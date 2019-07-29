News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge laments how a female examiner has never been appointed to any company in Ireland

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 02:09 PM

A High Court judge has lamented the fact no woman has been appointed as an examiner to any company since examinership was introduced here almost 30 years ago.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton, who manages the Commercial Court list in the High Court, stressed today he wants to strongly encourage the appointment of more women as court-appointed liquidators and examiners.

Noting no woman has been nominated for appointment as an examiner since examinership was introduced here in 1990, he said a “prize” awaits the first law firm to nominate a female examine.

The judge also noted progress is being made towards developing Ireland as a centre of excellence for commercial legal services and that the Courts Service website will shortly have a dedicated section concerning the Commercial Court.

He made the comments when paying a warm tribute in a packed court on Monday to his “superb” judicial assistant of the past three years, Gemma McLoughlin-Burke, who leaves that role this week having been called to the Bar.

The judge said Ms McLoughlin-Burke has been key to a range of initiatives in the Commercial Court and has also just completed a book on sentencing law.

It had been a pleasure working with her, he wished her well into the future and his tribute was endorsed by the court’s registrar, Niamh Dermody, the judge added.

