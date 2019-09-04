News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge jails Cork man who stole car from man who's mother had just passed away

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 06:02 PM

A court in Cork has heard how a man dealing with the grief of his mother’s death had his car was stolen shortly afterwards, adding to his distress.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from a victim impact report at Cork District Court the theft of this car – which was found burnt out – was particularly aggravating for the owner.

The judge noted that the owner’s mother had died a month before this and the man would have needed his car to deal with the many matters associated with his late mother’s affairs.

The victim also said in a statement before Cork District Court that for the first time in his life he began to feel fear in his own home following the theft of his car from outside the house.

Cian Higgins, 19, of 134 Kilbarry Place, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing this car and stealing two other cars on various dates between October 2017 and March 2018.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant had four previous convictions for stealing cars and other counts against him.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused always co-operated with garda investigations of his crimes.

Mr Kelleher said that the accused took time to read through the victim impact statement and considered it fully.

“He knows what he has done is completely wrong. He has paid the price of going into custody,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is his seventh stealing of a car. I am imposing a ten-month sentence from today.” That sentence also covered a burglary at a house in Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, admitted by Higgins where he pulled out a copper cylinder causing pipe damage.

Cork Court

