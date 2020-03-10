Judge jails cocaine dealer despite hearing he regularly gave clothing and food to homeless

A cocaine dealer who has given free clothes and food to the homeless in the past has been jailed for two and a half years.

Aaron Llewellyn (25) was caught red handed by Clare Gardai on January 23rd 2018 after Gardai mounted a seven and a half hour stake-out on a plastic tub full of cocaine with a street value of €35,931 in a wooded area.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a five year prison term on Mr Llewellyn suspending the final two years and six months after the accused pleaded guilty to the sale and supply of the cocaine.

At court, Garda David Burke stated that Gardai mounted the surveillance operation around the plastic container on January 23rd 2018 at Formoyle, Broadford in south east Clare after a member of the public told Gardai about finding a quantity of white powder while out walking in the wooded area.

Garda Burke stated that he found a white plastic container with a blue lid buried in the ground that was camouflaged with loose moss and and a piece of timber.

Garda Burke stated that he came across a number of clear zip locked bags and white powder contained in each bag in the plastic container.

Gardai left the plastic container in situ and Garda Burke stated that Gardai mounted the surveillance operation and Mr Llewellyn was observed walking up to the plastic box at 7.30pm that evening.

Garda Burke stated that Mr Llewellyn of Block B, Ballycummin Village, Limerick was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE Call to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeper

Garda Burke stated that in his first Garda interview, Mr Llewellyn stated that he was out for a jog in the woods and a tick-list found was a lottery book that he was selling tickets for.

Garda Burke stated that during a second Garda interview, Mr Llewellyn owned up to owning the cocaine for the purpose of sale and supply and has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Garda Burke stated that a search of Mr Llewellyn’s home found paraphernalia indicating the sales and supply of drugs including bags, a tick list and weighing scales.

Garda Burke stated that an analysis of Mr Llewellyn’s phone indicated drug dealing with one outgoing message on January 18th stating ‘I’m not, I’m afraid. I’ll text you when it’s back in’

Garda Burke stated that Mr Llewellyn was unknown to Gardai, has no previous convictions and hasn’t come to Garda attention since.

Counsel for Mr Llewellyn, Mark Nicholas SC stated that the operation to apprehend Mr Llewellyn was “a very good operation by the Gardai and was reacting to public information and Garda Burke and his colleagues should be congratulated”.

Mr Nicholas stated that father of three, including twins, Mr Llewellyn is now involved in a food business and does outside catering and goes to markets.

After hearing evidence, Judge Keys stated that it would be unjust to impose a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years in the circumstances.

Judge Keys stated that Mr Llewellyn had pleaded guilty, has no previous convictions, has shown remorse and has apologised.

He stated that the accused has helped the less well off by donating food and clothes to the homeless.

Judge Keys stated that the offence is the mid to upper scale of the spectrum.