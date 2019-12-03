News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge issues arrest warrant for Father Ted actor accused of 'constantly spitting' on cell door

Judge issues arrest warrant for Father Ted actor accused of 'constantly spitting' on cell door
File photo of Gerard McSorley.
By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 01:54 PM

An arrest warrant has been issued for well-known actor Gerard McSorley after he failed to turn up in court to face a series of charges.

The Fr Ted actor was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal after being arrested on November 26 last for a breach of the peace.

The 69-year-old actor had been taken to Letterkenny Garda station after engaging in threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour.

While at the station, McSorley continued to breach the peace.

He is also charged with damaging property while in the cell at Letterkenny Garda station.

Details of the second charge against the actor are revealed in the charge sheets which reveal how McSorley consistently spat at the cell door.

The charge reads: "(You) did, without lawful excuse, damage property, to wit, a cell door by constantly spitting on it during your stay in Garda custody and covering same in saliva resulting in the cell having to be cleaned belonging to Chief Superintendent of Letterkenny Garda station."

McSorley, with an address at Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal, did not appear in court to answer the charges.

He also did not have any legal representation when the case was called before Judge Paul Kelly.

READ MORE

Defamation claim over perceived accusation women had shoplifted can of Red Bull is dismissed

Judge Kelly issued a bench warrant for McSorley's arrest.

The actor, who has appeared in several films and TV plays, was famously Fr Todd Unctious in the Father Ted series and he also appeared in many well-known films including Braveheart, Veronica Guerin and Angela's Ashes.

McSorley has previous convictions for a number of public order offences.

In 2016, he was convicted of damaging two flower pots belonging to Bank of Ireland in Bunbeg.

He paid the bank €40 compensation and apologised to the court.

In 2001, at Kilmainham District Court, he was charged with impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána for which he was fined €50 and was also fined €200 for drink-driving on the same occasion.

He is originally from Omagh in Co. Tyrone but has been living in Co. Donegal for many years.

READ MORE

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment charge

More on this topic

Mediation plea in compensation case resulting from killing of Garda Tony GoldenMediation plea in compensation case resulting from killing of Garda Tony Golden

Defamation claim over perceived accusation women had shoplifted can of Red Bull is dismissedDefamation claim over perceived accusation women had shoplifted can of Red Bull is dismissed

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment chargeBusinessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment charge

Mitchelstown murder accused: ‘I thought I would shake his hand after’Mitchelstown murder accused: ‘I thought I would shake his hand after’


courtFather TedTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Public urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas periodPublic urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas period

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to FranceHigh Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beachesUK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »