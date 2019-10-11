News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge hopes Children's Hospital/residents row can be resolved

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 03:57 PM

A High Court judge hopes a row about building works between the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin and local residents can be resolved after she noted there was goodwill between the parties.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told the parties had agreed a timetable for the resumption of the residents original challenge to the building works on the €1bn hospital on the grounds of St James's Hospital which they say is damaging their homes.

They claim their experts have found movement in their homes due to the works.

The judge had been due today to hear an application by lawyers for residents from the O'Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, and Mount Brown areas of Dublin, to resume proceedings against the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and the builders, BAM Civil Ltd.

The residents took legal action in 2017 but following negotiations the proceedings were resolved on undisclosed terms.

Last Wednesday, they sought permission to serve short notice of renewed proceedings and the case was adjourned to today when John Rogers SC, for the residents, said it had been agreed the defendants would file affidavits in ten days and the case could be adjourned for two weeks.

Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, for the development board, and Shane Murphy SC, for BAM, agreed with the timetable.

Mr Fitzsimons said it is hoped to work together to identify the issues involved and there had also been a suggestion the matter could go to mediation.

Ms Justice Reynolds agreed to adjourn for two weeks and said "clearly there is goodwill and hopefully issues can be resolved without lengthy and expensive court proceedings".

Court caseTOPIC: Court case

