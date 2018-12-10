Judge hits out at Tusla case that 'is costing the State a small fortune'

A judge has hit out at the "complete daftness" in a Tusla child care case stating the case “is costing the State a small fortune”.

Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment at the Family Law Court in Ennis when hitting out at the cost to the State when short adjournments are sought in such cases.

In the case, the Child and Family Agency (CFA) Tusla has an interim care order in place for a five-year-old boy.

In court, Judge Durcan said there are four solicitors in court representing various parties in the case along with a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) employed to provide an independent voice to the five-year-old child.

Looking down at the solicitors representing the various parties, Judge Durcan said: “It is unreal what I see before my eyes. Unreal.”

In the case, Tusla was represented by one solicitor with the parents of the five-year-old boy separately represented by a solicitor each.

In addition, the GAL was represented by a fourth solicitor.

Judge Durcan said: “There is an intolerable waste of resources in this case."

He said: "There is an intolerable waste of fees paid to legal personnel and an intolerable waste of fees paid to the Guardian Ad Litem turning up today for no purpose.”

There is gross inefficiency in the way quite a number of these cases are run.

The latest figures from Tusla show that for the nine months to the end of September this year, Tusla has spent €22m on legal fees and GAL costs.

The breakdown shows that €6.2m has been paid to GALs with an additional €4.7m spent on GAL legal costs. Tusla has paid lawyers €9.5m representing the agency and third-party legal costs total €1.5m.

Judge Durcan said that he was making his comment as someone who practised as a solicitor for 39 years and spent 30 of those years in child care cases representing the HSE and Health Boards.

Judge Durcan acceded to the application that the case be adjourned to January but directed that all solicitors in the case have a meeting before coming to court on the next day and agree a detailed planning programme.

He said: “What has been happening is nobody meets until the day of a busy court hearing. That has been the custom in Ireland - turn up on the day and people run around and flap.”

Judge Durcan said that he requires that the minutes of the meeting be made available to him at the next court date in January.

He said: “I want better methodology adopted by the legal personnel in all of these cases going forward.”