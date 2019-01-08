Judge: Give shot dogs back for Christian burial

A judge has suggested a pair of dead dogs “should be given a Christian burial” in a wrangle between their hunter owners and the landowner who shot them.

John McSweeney of Coolnadane, Macroom, Co Cork, and David Kenneally, of 62 Tuarin Glass in Ballincollig, face charges of worrying livestock with their dogs at Kilpatrick near Macroom on November 5, 2017.

That case is due to be contested in the near future but yesterday at Macroom District Court the solicitor for the two men, Jack Purcell, asked that the bodies of the men’s dogs be returned to them, claiming they may be of evidential value.

Mr Purcell said the bodies of the dogs — a foxhound and terrier — were in “cold storage” in a freezer belonging the landowner.

“The manner in which they were shot is in dispute,” said Mr Purcell, adding that a veterinary examination may assist with that.

He said that normally a landowner can retain the bodies of dogs shot on their land if their identities are in dispute, but that was not the case in this instance.

He said their owners had the dogs registered and needed to get a certificate to prove they had been properly disposed of.

He said the only other option would be to issue civil proceedings to have the dogs returned.

Judge James McNulty said regarding the land-owner: “Maybe he should let the dead dogs go.”

Mr Purcell said that the corpses needed to be examined before they are disposed of, adding: “The carcasses are not being brought into court.”

Judge McNulty said normally he would order that statements be issued to defendants in a case but this couldn’t include the dogs, so he invited the landowner to make them available for veterinary inspection and then be returned.

“Maybe they should be given a Christian burial,” he said.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions is considering a file in relation to the landowner but the judge said he was “blameless and innocent” at this time but that he may possess something with evidential value.

The case is due to be mentioned before the court on February 6.