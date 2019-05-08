Judge fines publican with links to Kerry GAA for after-hours drinking at his pub

A Kerry publican with strong GAA associations has been convicted of after-hours drinking on two separate occasions when gardaí found the front door of his pub wide open and live music playing.

Killarney District Court heard gardaí spotted the front door of the local Tatler Jack pub at Plunkett Street was open, live music was playing and patrons were drinking.

The pub did not have special exemptions on the nights in question while some other pubs may have had, the court was told.

Licensee Pat O’Sullivan, former chairman of the Kerry County GAA Board, was in court as a plea of guilty was entered to separate offences of allowing alcohol to be consumed outside permitted.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said at 12.20am on July 27, 2017, gardaí found the front door open, loud music playing and 100 patrons consuming alcohol. The closing time on a Wednesday night was 11.30pm with patrons out by 12 midnight.

The second count related to early Saturday morning, February 17, 2018. Gardaí called at 1.55am and found the front door open, 35 persons on the premises and music playing.

“Gardaí observed bar staff serving alcohol,” Sergeant Mulhall Nolan said.

The closing time was 12.30am with a 1am clearance.

Two previous convictions related to offences in 2011 and 2012, she said.

Defence solicitor Eoin Brosnan, a former county footballer, said the Tatler Jack operated since the 1970s and the pub spent about €60,000 yearly on special exemptions. He said Mr O’Sullivan had not been as “hands-on", at the time, as he otherwise would have been due to recovering at home from a number of operations.

Judge David Waters noted other local licensed premises were paying for exemptions, costing €410 each on those nights.

He said there had been “a level of unfairness” towards other premises applying for exemptions.

Imposing fines totalling €650, Judge Water warned he would have to consider "more serious sanctions" if there was a repeat of the offences.