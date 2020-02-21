News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge defers decision on Titanic salvage mission

Judge defers decision on Titanic salvage mission
By Jess Casey
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 06:10 PM

with reporting by Ben Finley

The decision on proposals to recover the telegraph machine from the Titanic by cutting a hole in the ship’s hull has been deferred by the US judge presiding over the case.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, maritime experts from Cork had argued that entering the wreckage in this way would disturb the “grave of the over 1,500 souls”, many of whom were Irish emigrants who lost their lives when the ship sank in 1912.

Lawyers for RMS Titanic, the US firm hoping to salvage wreckage from the ship, called witnesses before a US federal judge this week to explain why they should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it is irretrievable.

“It’s one of those iconic artefacts, like the signal flares (that the sinking ship launched),” said David Gallo, an oceanographer who retired from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and is now a paid consultant for the firm.

Mr Gallo, who appeared at federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, said salvaging the device would not be “grave robbery” but a way to connect people to the ship’s legacy and honour its passengers.

International Maritime Organisation consultant Michael Kingston, from Goleen in West Cork, wrote to Judge Rebecca Beach Smith, who presides over Titanic salvage matters, urging her to consider Ireland’s interest as a nation in the case due to its close connections with the ship.

He said there has been no consultation on the need to consider the families of those who died, or for the victims of the tragedy.

A large majority of those who lost their lives were Irish and British citizens, who at that time would have been fellow citizens.

“In combination, Irish and British, we are talking about the memory of 1,000 people, many of whom are entombed in the vessel,” Mr Kingston said.

The company is already facing resistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which represents the public’s interest in the wreck site.

The US Attorney’s Office in Virginia represents NOAA. Its lawyers argued in court documents that the proposed retrieval runs contrary to prior court orders that prohibit the firm from cutting holes or taking items from the wreck.

Judge defers decision on Titanic salvage mission

The items that the firm has salvaged, including silverware, china and gold coins, came from a debris field outside the ship.

“It seems clear that this is not simply a ‘one-off’ proposal for the Marconi wireless telegraph, but a placeholder for future requests to take similar actions in order to recover other artefacts from inside the wreck,” federal lawyer Kent P Porter wrote.

Karen Kamuda, president of the Massachusetts-based Titanic Historical Society, said the society “has been against disturbing the wreck since 1985 because it is a grave site. As usual, it’s all about money.”

Judge Beach Smith said it was too early for her to make any decisions on the proposal. She said she needed more details and proposed scheduling another hearing sometime in the future.

READ MORE

Heartbroken schoolmates gather to remember tragic Kimberly O’Connor

More on this topic

Titanic salvage mission should be stopped say Irish maritime expertsTitanic salvage mission should be stopped say Irish maritime experts

Titanic anniversary marked in BelfastTitanic anniversary marked in Belfast

James Cameron hails Titanic heroesJames Cameron hails Titanic heroes

Belfast honours Titanic centenaryBelfast honours Titanic centenary


TOPIC: Titanic

More in this Section

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

Garda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led oneGarda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led one

Jogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claimJogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claim


Lifestyle

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »