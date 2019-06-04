Judge: ‘Deal drugs, go to prison’

Deals of cocaine were thrown out the window of a car as it sped away from gardaí and yesterday the driver was jailed for drug dealing and obstructing a search. Pat Coade, of 295 Connolly Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, was sentenced to five months in prison by Judge Con O’Leary at Cork District Court.

Inspector James Hallahan said the incident occurred after 6.30pm when gardaí saw the driver of a 07-registered car engaging in a drugs transaction at the junction of Clashduv Road and Togher Road.

Gardaí drove towards the parked car which was driven away at speed through a red light as the driver ignored signals from the gardaí for him to stop. The car also went over to its incorrect side to pass a car and this forced oncoming motorists to have to take evasive action.

On this journey, Coade threw packets out the window before coming to a stop at Summerstown Road in Wilton. Two deals of cocaine were found in the car and four more were recovered from the route which had been taken in the course of the pursuit.

Coade, aged 47, had a previous conviction for having drugs for sale or supply and four for having drugs for his own use. On hearing that evidence, Judge O’Leary asked defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, what Coade expected to happen.

Mr Quinlan said:

I don’t think he expects a lot. He knows he is at serious risk.

Mr Quinlan said Coade was doing what he was doing to pay for a drugs debt arising out of his addiction. The solicitor said the defendant was now clear of those issues. Judge O’Leary imposed concurrent five-month sentences for dealing cocaine and obstructing Detective Garda Pat Conirey in his attempt to carry out a drugs search.

Judge O’Leary said in conclusion: “Deal drugs, go to prison. Especially when he is old enough to know better.”