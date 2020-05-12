Judge complains she cannot hear through perspex erected to combat Covid-19 spread

A High Court judge has complained about the protective perspex screens erected on judicial benches at the Four Courts in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy who was hearing application at Court One off the Round Hall in the Four Courts complex said the perspex screens which are directly in front of the judge and the registrar are half an inch thick and it has an impact on the ability to hear .

The screens which have been put up in front of the judge and the registrar, but don’t run the length of the bench are part of the measures introduced in courts in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Another judge in the Four Courts last week in a courtroom streaming with sunlight said the screen in front of him was distracting as he could see his own reflection in it as he conducted proceedings.

Ms Justice Murphy was hearing an application by a Limerick prison officer seeking to bring a legal challenge to a decision of the Prison Service that an injury he sustained when a prisoner resisted attempts to take him from his cell to go to court was not a workplace injury.

David Kennedy SC for prison officer Michael Delaney who is based at Limerick Prison told the court his client is entitled to enquire into the decision-making process as a result of which he lost out. The injury, Counsel said was a bad enough shoulder injury for which the prison officer needed surgery.

READ MORE Temporary social distancing measure could persist for a long time - Dublin City Council

The prison officer has brought proceedings against the Prison Service, the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General.

The prison officer in an affidavit read to the court said he was in in charge of D wing at Limerick Prison on August 30,2019 and was arranging to escort prisoners to Limerick court. One prisoner became aggressive as an attempt was made to take him from his cell and Mr Delaney was bitten, headbutted and suffered a shoulder injury in the violent struggle that ensued.

He later had to have surgery on the right shoulder and was unable to work. In November of that year he was told he had exhausted his sick leave pay entitlement and a decision was made that he was not entitled to avail of the Prison Service policy for occupational injury.

He claims a finding was made in relation to a colleague assaulted in the same incident that the officer had sustained an occupational injury.

He has claimed in his judicial review proceedings the decision was unreasonable and irrational and he is seeking an order quashing the decision refusing to treat his absence from work as occupational injury related.

Ms Justice Murphy granted leave to bring the legal challenge.

The case will come back before the court on June 16 next.