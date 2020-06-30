News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge commends 'responsible' burglar for turning down bail to finish drugs course

By Brion Hoban
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 02:26 PM

A burglar interrupted a sentencing hearing and asked to be allowed to remain in prison upon hearing that the judge planned to release him on bail, a court has heard.

Mark Egan (41) told the judge that he is currently doing a drugs course in Mountjoy Prison which has two months remaining and asked that he be allowed to finish it.

Judge Melanie Greally, who had indicated she was planning to re-admit Egan to bail, commended him for his “responsible” attitude and agreed to finalise sentencing.

Egan of Cabra Road, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two burglaries and one attempted burglary at Bishop Street, Dublin 8, on May 28, 2019. 

He has 41 previous convictions.

Garda Greg Moroney told Kieran Kelly BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, Egan entered a building on Bishop Street which contained a number of different organisations. Three separate companies were affected by the burglaries.

Gda Moroney said that Egan stole laptops with a value of €4,700 from one company and a sum of money from a second company. The offices of a third company were ransacked but nothing was taken.

During interview with gardaí, Egan took responsibility for the offences once he saw himself on CCTV footage. Egan was on medication at the time which prevented him recalling the burglaries.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said that his client has four children and that his relationship with them “perished” due to his addiction. He said his client has recently redeveloped a relationship with his children.

Judge Greally noted that Egan was released from custody on a 12 month probation bond and relapsed very shortly after his release, but then embarked on a very successful period of supervision from the Probation Service.

The judge praised the man for his "responsible" atititude. Picture: iStock

She said she was satisfied that he is someone who has had a lot of disadvantages and has made efforts to address his addiction which is his principal risk factor.

Judge Greally sentenced him to three years imprisonment, but suspended the final two years of the sentence on strict conditions and backdated it to January 17, last, the date Egan first went into custody.

