Judge clarifies driving offence

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression — and a High Court judge has now ruled that you also can’t get a second first conviction when it comes to driving with no insurance.

The ruling issued by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan follows a consultative case stated by Judge Gerard Haughton, a district court judge in Wexford, in the matter of the DPP and Francisc Petrovici.

In December 2016 Mr Petrovici was charged with driving without insurance and pleaded guilty. The prosecuting garda indicated that the defendant had previous convictions for driving without insurance but which may have been spent under the terms of the Criminal Justice (Spent Convictions and Certain Disclosures) Act, 2016.

That Act outlines how certain convictions must be more than seven years old to be considered as spent, meaning that an individual would not, for example, be obliged to disclose them to an employer.

On a first conviction for driving without insurance, a district court judge has some discretion when it comes to applying or withholding a driving disqualification, but that discretion disappears on a second and subsequent conviction for the same offence.

If previous convictions more than seven years old were considered spent, it would open the possibility that they could not be considered, which could conceivably save someone from a driving ban even though it was not their first offence.

In his ruling, which has been circulated to district court judges, Mr Justice Noonan referred to section 7. 3 (A) of the Spent Convictions Act which “provides that nothing in the relevant part of the Act shall prevent the admission of evidence relating to a person’s spent conviction in any criminal proceedings before a court where that person is a party”, which he said was “clear in its meaning and intent”.

“It effectively disapplies the provisions of the 2016 Act to any criminal proceedings in which, as here, the person with the spent conviction or convictions is the defendant,” he said.

“In my view, it is clear in the light of the findings in this judgment that the offence with which the defendant is charged in this case cannot be regarded as a ‘first offence’ within the meaning of that subsection.”