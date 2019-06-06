Judge calls for mental assessment of man who sent 'disturbing' emails to woman who had been stalked for years

The President of the High Court has directed an independent medical doctor to assess a man alleged to have breached orders not to harass or communicate with a woman who claimed he "stalked" her online for years.

The man had consented last January to final orders not to harass or further communicate with the woman after she brought proceedings fearing for her safety arising from a series of communications sent by him for about a decade.

At that time, the man's lawyers said he had "serious psychological issues".

Today, Brian Gageby BL, for the woman, had intended to apply for permission to serve short notice of an application to have him brought before the court for alleged contempt of those orders.

Counsel said the man had from late March resumed sending communications to the woman and some of those were of a disturbing nature, including indicating suicidal ideation.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, because she was concerned the content of the communications raised possible issues about the man's mental health, had asked Mr Justice Peter Kelly, who manages the High Court wardship list, to consider the matter.

Having examined many of the emails this afternoon, Mr Justice Kelly said he was very concerned about their content and they appeared to be written by someone in a "very disturbed state".

While many of the emails were "vulgar and abusive in many respects", they also indicated a variety of what appeared to be mental difficulties, he said.

The man appeared "very troubled" and the emails suggested "serious issues" concerning mental capacity.

The judge noted the man's mother is also very concerned about him but currently has her own difficulties with the effect her support is reduced. This added to the complexity to the situation, he said.

In the circumstances, he would direct a medical visitor to visit the man and assess him.

If the man was not prepared to co-operate with that, the HSE and gardaí could assist the doctor and the man could be taken to hospital for such an examination and any treatment if that is deemed necessary and in his best interests, he said.

A decision on whether to direct a wardship inquiry would depend on the conclusions of the medical visitor's report, he said. Pending the outcome of the assessment, the judge adjourned the woman's application for attachment of the man and said her lawyers would be updated concerning any developments.

The general solicitor for wards of court will deal with the matter in the interim, the judge directed.

Previously, in seeking orders against the man, the woman said unwanted communications from him, in the form of e-mails and messages via social media platforms, began when they were at the same third-level college some years ago.

She said she only ever had one personal interaction with the man and that was at college.

Over the years, the man had in his messages told her he had "very strong feelings" about her, felt "entitled to further contact with her", wanted a relationship with her and "loved" her. He also accused her of ignoring his feelings, dismissing his trauma, falsifying a police report about him, and of being "a monster".

She said the communications caused her anxiety and sleep difficulty and she had brought the case as a last resort due to the manner in which gardaí responded to her concerns.