Judge berates witness for joking as she withdraws assault complaint

By Liam Heylin

A woman, 73, who withdrew her complaint against a neighbour accused of assault by spitting at her, said as she left the witness box: “Can I go back to bed now, sir?”

Judge Con O’Leary replied: “I am not a person who likes jokes. My courtroom is not a place for joking.”

John Dunlea, aged 30, formerly of Kilbarry Place, Farranree, Cork, and now living in Macroom, Co Cork, faced sentencing for engaging in threatening behaviour towards three neighbours, including pensioner Breda Higgins.

Dunlea pleaded guilty to those three charges arising out of his behaviour in February last year. He also admitted an earlier assault, causing harm to Elizabeth Barnes Bullman at Fairfield Crescent, Farranree, on November 13, 2016.

Ms Higgins was asked by Inspector John Deasy to go into the witness box at Cork District Court yesterday to indicate whether she maintained her complaint of assault in relation to an incident where Dunlea allegedly spat at her.

When she sat down at the back of the courtroom, she drank from a mineral bottle. Judge O’Leary said: “Ms Higgins, the courtroom is not a place for consumption of refreshments.”

Insp Deasy outlined the background to Dunlea’s behaviour against Ms Higgins, and another woman who used to mind his children.

Insp Deasy said that, on February 8, 2017, walking past Ms Higgins’ house, Dunlea called her a rat and said he would “blow her car in”.

The inspector said the following day he said: “I’ll burn your house down.”

Insp Deasy said Sinead Butt, a neighbour, said that, on the same date, Dunlea told her he would burn her house down and said: “Ye won’t be in the terrace long.”

William Butt told gardaí Dunlea verbally abused him and his wife.

He shouted at Mr Butt to come out and fight him and said that he would put him in the Mercy Hospital.

The inspector outlined details of the assault on Ms Barnes Bullman in November 2016 and said Dunlea gave her a full-force punch to her cheekbone.

Judge O’Leary adjourned sentencing for a fortnight.