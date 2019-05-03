NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Judge bans reporting in Ana Kriegel murder trial until after verdict

By Natasha Reid
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 02:30 PM

The judge in the trial of two teenagers, charged with murdering Anastasia Kriegel, has made an order restricting the reporting of evidence in the trial until its conclusion.

He brought the jury into court this afternoon and told them that he had addressed a legal issue in the morning.

“Arising out of that, I firstly want to remind you that in relation to the course of the trial and the determination you have to reach, you must reach that determination in accordance with what you hear in court,” he said.

He told the jurors that there had been considerable media coverage of the trial, but that any comment by the media on it was entirely irrelevant and that they must ignore it.

“Secondly, you may become aware in the course of the next few hours that I've made an order, which restricts the reporting of evidence in this trial until its conclusion or until such further order is made,” he said.

The two boys are on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with murdering the Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They each pleaded not guilty.

Boy A is further charged with Anastasia’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He also pleaded not guilty to that count.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

READ MORE

Director of Corporate Enforcement seeks ruling on 'potentially legally privileged material' from FAI

More on this topic

Jury shown CCTV of Anastasia Kriegel's last known movements

Sergeant tells court he saw ‘look’ between accused boys when asked where they last saw Ana Kriegel

'I was terrified' - Mother tells Ana Kriegel murder trial about her daughter not replying to texts on day she disappeared

'Vulnerable' schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel ‘lured from home to violent death’

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Stephen Teap welcomes 'great justice' for Ruth Morrissey but calls on Taoiseach to change 'adversarial process'

Justice Minister 'concerned' about whistleblower allegations on prison surveillance

Programme reveals surge in numbers of doctors suffering with mental health problems

Man who committed murder aged 16 is returned to UK after escaping jail 16 years ago


Lifestyle

What we learned at Music Cork

Could green roofs offer a solution to urban environmental challenges?

How to make Kay Plunkett-Hogge’s classic green chicken curry

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »