Judge approves €10K award for girl left with stunted finger after she caught it in school door

A Dublin girl, who was left with slightly stunted finger after she caught her hand in a door in her primary school, has been awarded damages of €10,000 at Dublin District Court.

The second class pupil, through her mother, sued Knockmore Junior School in Tallaght over the injuries she suffered two-and-a-half years ago.

The district court heard that it arose out of an accident where the child got her little finger caught in a door.

There was a €10,000 offer while medical reports and pictures of the hand injury were furnished to Judge Michael Coghlan.

Counsel said reports stated the girl’s hand was completely fine after three months.

There was slight disfigurement, in that the finger appeared slightly stunted by 20% in comparison with the same finger on her other hand, the court was told.

The wound was quite bad at the start, counsel, said. There was no physical sequelae.

Pain when getting nails cut had been an issue but two-and-a-half years later that ought not to be the case, counsel said.

The girl was also brought up towards the bench so the judge could look at her hands.

Judge Coghlan said that they were right to bring it to his attention. However, he was not satisfied it was a significant deformity and not going to cause embarrassment.

In relation to it looking different to the same finger on her other hand, he said, it was unfortunate it happened.

But it was not discernible to normal eyesight and, he added: “If you can find a person with identical hands you could put them in the Guinness Book of Records, no one has identical hands.”

Judge Coghlan approved the offer of €10,000 in general damages. He directed that the money was to be paid into court funds on behalf of the girl until she reaches full age.

He declined an application by her lawyer to release €500 for immediate payment because her first holy communion was coming up.

He also awarded €1,422 in special damages or expenses.