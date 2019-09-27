News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge allows teenager's taxi hijack case to be sent to higher court

Judge allows teenager's taxi hijack case to be sent to higher court
By Tom Tuite
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 02:22 PM

A Dublin youth has been sent forward for trial over a violent taxi hijacking in Dublin.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious head and facial injuries sustained at approximately 1am on May 5 at Rutland Grove in Crumlin.

He received several blows, was dragged from his car and a phone cable was used in an attempt to strangle him, it has been alleged.

The now 18-year-old youth was charged with assault causing harm to the driver, criminal damage, unlawful seizure of his car and robbing him of €50, the court heard. He was aged 17, a juvenile, when he was charged.

The teenage boy, who is in custody on remand, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at the Dublin Children’s Court where he was served with a book of evidence.

Judge Cheatle acceded to the Director of Public Prosecutions’ request to send the youth forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on November 8.

Earlier, it was held the case was too serious to be dealt with in the Children’s Court and it had to returned for trial to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

In evidence, Garda Gary Cleary alleged the taxi man collected two males and two females and drove them to Rutland Grove.

It stopped and a teenager in the front passenger seat “punched the driver a number of times”.

Another passenger used a suspected phone charger cable and attempted to strangle the driver, the Garda alleged.

He was punched repeatedly and “dragged” out of the car and assaulted as he was on the ground, the court heard.

Garda Cleary said the driver was bleeding heavily and was hospitalised for three days. He was bleeding heavily and suffered a broken nose.

READ MORE

Brother of murdered Nichola Sweeney believes killer's temporary release paves way for his early release

Footage of the incident was captured on an internal camera in the car and was shown during a preliminary hearing.

The court heard the boy had also spent two periods in secure care units because he was a danger to himself and others. His mother had addiction problems and he was “at the highest end of vulnerability”.

The court heard he had a traumatic life and this led to care placements breaking down. He had been staying in an emergency shelter hostel at the time of the taxi robbery.

His solicitor had said the youth had taken drugs at the time of the incident and intended to plead guilty. However, jurisdiction was refused.

Another male is before the adult courts in connection with the incident.

More on this topic

Brother of Cork murder victim fears that he ‘could be next’Brother of Cork murder victim fears that he ‘could be next’

Pensioner who blocked sewer pipe must avoid neighbour he harassedPensioner who blocked sewer pipe must avoid neighbour he harassed

Drug dealer, 30, jailed over €5,000 speed haulDrug dealer, 30, jailed over €5,000 speed haul

Jail over threat to rape and burn garda’s childrenJail over threat to rape and burn garda’s children


courthijacktaxiTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after attack in DundalkGarda taken to hospital after attack in Dundalk

Stardust families: 'Today is a victory for the 48 who perished'Stardust families: 'Today is a victory for the 48 who perished'

Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits

Jury recommends reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into prisoner's death Jury recommends reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into prisoner's death


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

Staging secrets revealed! Kya deLongchamps goes into the trenches with estate agent Lorraine Spillane to ask how to get ready for viewing day.Selling your home? Here are some trade secrets on how to make a house appeal to buyers

Ahead of the Cork Podcast Festival, Marjorie Brennan meets three women taking on the gender imbalance on the airwaves.Meet the women leading the podcasting charge in Ireland

What is lung cancer?Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of lung cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »