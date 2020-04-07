JP McManus Pro-Am deferred by a year due to Covid-19

JP McManus has spoken of his disappointment at the postponement of his charity fundraising Pro-Am, which was set to take place this summer at Adare Manor.

The star-studded tournament, attracting golfing superstars and A-list celebrities, was first held in McManus’s home city of Limerick in 1990 and in its five stagings has raised over €140m for charities in the midwest, including a €40m Benevolent Fund established in 2015 in the absence of a Pro-Am that year.

This year’s event, the first since 2010 and scheduled for July 6 and 7, was already a sell-out, having lined up golfing royalty including regular attendee Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Open champion Shane Lowry.

Yet with the Covid-19 pandemic now forcing sporting postponements well into the summer, including the 149th Open Championship due at Kent’s Royal St George’s a week later, the JP McManus Pro-Am Committee has announced it is also delaying its 2020 tournament, with a new date back at Adare Manor on July 5 and 6, 2021.

“We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience,” JP McManus said in a statement.

“To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf.

We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.

The postponement had become inevitable once The R&A, custodians of golf outside of North America, decided to cancel the 2020 Open.

The opening men’s major championship of the year, the Masters, was due to tee off at Augusta National in the UA tomorrow but on Monday was allocated a date in November.

JP McManus Pro-Am organisers said all of its unique caps, serving as tickets, purchased will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 event, but that spectators who wish to be refunded are advised to visitjpmcmanusproam.com