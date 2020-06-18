News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joyous scenes as Cork woman discharged from intensive care after 79 days of Coronavirus treatment

Mary Douglas escorted from intensive care by nursing staff at the Bons Secours. Picture courtesy of RTE
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 04:41 PM

A Cork woman has been discharged from intensive care after spending a record 79 days on life support being treated for Covid-19.

Doctors believe Mary Sullivan spent longer on a ventilator than any other coronavirus patient in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and enquiries are on-going to establish if she holds the record for Europe.

Staff at the Bon Secours lined the corridor as she was transferred from ICU to a general ward.

Mary was admitted after suffering a heart attack on March 11 and tested positive for Covid-19.

She developed respiratory failure and her condition deteriorated. She spent 79 days on life support in the intensive care unit.

Mary's daughters, Yvonne and Niamh, were by her side today.

"It's surreal. We can't actually put it into words at this stage," Yvonne Sullivan told RTÉ News. "It was an emotional rollercoaster.

"You do have to stay positive. Keep having faith in the fantastic medical team that you have and not just the medical team (but) the cleaning teams and every team who are in here who risk their lives every day to look after every patient. It's phenomenal. Keep having faith in them and don't give up hope."

Mary Sullivan said she couldn't find words to thank the staff who cared for her during her illness.

"I feel wonderful. Only for ye, this day would never have happened," Mary told nurses and other medical staff in the ICU as she was wheeled from the unit in a wheelchair. "I want ye to be recognised for all ye have done. I do appreciate it."

This story originally appeared in EchoLive.ie

