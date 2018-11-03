Joy and sorrow as DNA brings missing loved ones home

First comes the alarm, then the dread, then the pain. But now for families of long-missing people, there finally comes some hope.

It’s hope with a small H because it doesn’t mean their loved ones have, against the odds, been discovered alive. Instead it signals the possibility that they’ll get a chance to bury them and finally have a grave to grieve at.

But, says Dermot Browne of the National Missing Persons Helpline, hope is definitely what’s in the air.

In recent days two previously unidentified bodies were confirmed to be the remains of missing people —James Gallagher who vanished 19 years ago and Margaret Glennon, not seen for 23 years. Last week saw similar news in relation to Gussie Shanahan, missing for 18 years, and earlier this year, the remains of Paul Shine Dixon, gone nine years, were also identified.

In all four cases, bodies had been found but too long after the disappearances for investigators to reliably identify them or easily link them to families anxiously awaiting news.

But the past decade has seen improvements in DNA extraction methods that have enabled scientists to recover very old or degraded DNA, giving them a good shot at identifying long-hidden remains as well as a chance to look with fresh eyes at remains recovered before DNA technology was a routine forensics tool.

In tandem with those advances, Ireland finally set up its long-overdue DNA database. Primarily aimed at combatting crime, the database also has an identification division where DNA is extracted from unidentified remains, from the belongings of missing people, and, where they wish, from their family members too.

Few opt out. So eager are they to help efforts to find their loved ones that Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) staff attended the annual National Missing Persons Day ceremony in Farmleigh last year to collect DNA from many of the attending families who had asked to join the database.

Their DNA profiles are built by FSI and the results stored on computer, ready to be compared and possibly matched whenever unknown remains are uncovered. Computerising the records is key as it allows the transfer of DNA profiles for comparison between similar databases all over the world.

It was just such an exercise that brought the body of 28-year-old Paul Shine Dixon home to his family earlier this year after he disappeared in Perpignan in the south of France in 2009.

Human remains were discovered near a canal in the city in 2017 and the combination of the work of FSI and its French counterparts resulted in Paul’s mother, Clare Dixon, getting a call last February that he could at last be returned to her.

She said at the time she was “heartbroken all over again” but also extremely thankful that she could have her son home.

Gussie Shanahan’s father, Bob, expressed similar emotions last week when he learned that unidentified remains found a year and a half after his 20-year-old son disappeared in 2000 had been confirmed as belonging to Gussie.

He felt “sadness and joy”, he said, sadness that he could no longer believe even fleetingly that his son was still alive but joy that he was being returned to the family.

The families of 18-year-old James Gallagher and 59-year-old Margaret Glennon will also be going through jumbled emotions this week.

James’s remains were found in 2002, three years after his disappearance, but were unidentified all this time, while Margaret’s body lay 19 years unseen before being recovered in 2014 when the process to unlock the secrets of her identity began.

In the coming years, it is expected other families will get to bury long-lost sons, daughters, and partners, while others will be spared decades of waiting. Many will still wonder what took their loved ones away from them, but there is some comfort at least that science and persistence have brought them home.