Journalist achieves lifelong dream by winning Liffey Swim

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 05:41 PM

A journalist said he has accomplished a lifelong dream after winning this year’s Dublin City Liffey Swim.

Paul O’Flynn, 37, who works for RTE News & Sport, finished the 2.2km swim in 43 minutes.

Mr O’Flynn, who is a member of the Half Moon Swimming Club in Dublin and has an eight-minute handicap, has taken part in the race 15 times previously.

Triona Muldoon from Clontarf Swimming Club won the women's race.

She swam across the finish line in roughly 37 minutes and had a time handicap of seven minutes and 15 seconds.

“I think the first time I took part I was around 14, so it’s definitely been a lifelong dream,” he said.

“I’m elated, so delighted to have won, I think I’m still in a state of shock.

“It’s been a long time coming, I knew I had a chance at it, but you never know with the tide and the weather or the currents.

About 500 competitors took part in the race (Aoife Moore/PA)

“I just put the head down and got on with it, I was delighted to get over the line.

“By the end stage, you’re running on empty, if it had been 50 metres longer I don’t think I would have managed it.

Dublin Mayor Nial Ring enjoys a 99 ice cream at the 99th annual Liffey Swim (Aoife Moore/PA)

“As it’s been such a long time coming, I’ll have to celebrate it properly, the tradition is to have a few pints in Mulligans, so I think I’ll do that and have a real celebration tonight.”

This year’s men and women’s swim started at Rory O’More Bridge and finished at North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House.

About 500 swimmers took part in today’s race, which is in its 99th year, and were treated to an al fresco shower afterwards, courtesy of Dublin Fire Brigade.

Swimmers are assigned a time handicap depending on their level of proficiency.

- Press Association


