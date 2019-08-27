Joshua Allen, son of tv chef Rachel, to be sentenced on drugs charges in November

The teenage son of TV chef, Rachel Allen, has been remanded on continuing bail for sentencing on drugs charges later this year.

It follows the withdrawal today of a bail application on behalf of Joshua Allen, 19, with an address at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, in East Cork, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a number of drugs offences arising out of the seizure by gardaí last year of some €30,000 worth of cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine at the Ballymaloe Cookery School.

During a very brief hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today, Stephen O’Donoghue BL told Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin that he was withdrawing a bail application in relation to the matter.

It is understood the application may have been related to certain bail conditions.

Judge Ó Donnabháin remanded Mr Allen on continuing bail to appear in court in November for sentence.

Mr Allen was sent forward for trial last April after he entered signed pleas of guilty to six drugs offences after being charged at Midleton District Court with possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis at his home on September 5, 2018, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was also charged with possession and possession for sale of supply of cannabis at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shanagarry on August 30, 2018, again contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was further charged with possessing more than €13,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at Ballymaloe Cookery School on the same date, contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and with possession of cocaine at the same location and date, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Brian Sheridan remanded him on bail on his own bond of €500 on a number of conditions including that he sign on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Midleton Garda Station between 7am and 10pm, as he sent him forward for sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in May.

It was also a condition of bail that Mr Allen continue to live at his home address and that he surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for any new travel documents.

When he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in May, Mr Allen affirmed three guilty pleas to possessing cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply and possession of cocaine at Ballymaloe Cookery School on August 30, 2018 and to possessing cannabis at his home at Ballinamona, Shanagarry on September 5, 2018.

His defence counsel, Siobhan Lankford SC, told the court that there was certain duplication in the charges from April which she would address when the issue of sentence was dealt with.

She also said her client would benefit from a probation report.

The matter has been adjourned again to November 8 for sentence.