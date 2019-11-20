News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joseph O’Connor, Vickie Phelan and Andrea Corr among big winners at book awards

‘Barefoot Pilgrimage’ by Andrea Corr was named as Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year.
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Joseph O’Connor, Vicky Phelan, and Andrea Corr were among the winning authors at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards held in Dublin tonight.

First awarded in 2006, the awards showcase the diverse mix of writing from new and established writers across 16 categories.

A host of Ireland’s leading writers, publishers, booksellers, and personalities were in attendance to see the winners claim their awards.

Mr O’Connor was one of the big winners, taking home the Eason Novel of the Year for Shadowplay.

Elsewhere, Overcoming by Ms Phelan with Naomi Linehan won the RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award, while Constellations by Sinéad Gleeson won the Bookselling Ireland Non- Fiction Book of the Year.

The Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year went to Recovering by Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning, while Barefoot Pilgrimage by Ms Corr was named as Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year.

Acclaimed author and journalist Colm Tóibín received the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the central position he has occupied in the cultural life of Ireland for over three decades, with works including Brooklyn, The Master, and The Testament of Mary.

Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, Maria Dickinson, said the quality of entries for the annual awards continues to excel every year. From fiction to non-fiction, poetry to Irish language writing, the winning titles reflect the varied and diverse reading tastes of the Irish public.

“Many of our winning authors reflect on contemporary or historical issues within Irish society, while others amuse, inspire, and enthral through fantastic storytelling,” she said.

Both the winning authors and all our shortlisted titles are a terrific testament to the strength and vitality of Irish writing — and long may this continue.

CEO of An Post, David McRedmond, paid tribute to his “good friend, the great writer” Colm Tóibín.

This year, more than 115,000 votes were cast by the book-loving public to select the winners in each of the categories.

Readers everywhere are now being invited to vote for their overall An Post Irish Book of the Year at anpostirishbookawards.ie. The winner will be announced in January.

TOPIC: Books

