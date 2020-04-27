News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Joint liquidators confirmed to USIT student travel group

Joint liquidators confirmed to USIT student travel group
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 02:58 PM

The appointment of liquidators to companies in the well-known USIT student travel group has been confirmed by the High Court.

The firms, which employed 149 people, say their collapse was entirely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the High Court today, Mr Justice Michael Quinn confirmed the appointments of Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG as liquidators to the companies, with addresses at Aston Quay, O'Connell Bridge.

The two practitioners had been appointed, following an application by the firms, in a provisional capacity by the High Court last month.

The companies are Dublin USIT Ireland Ltd, the principal trading company; School and Group Tours Ltd and Dublin College of Business Studies Ltd.

USIT Ireland specialised in US summer work and related travel programmes; School and Group Tours Ltd was involved in organising school tours to international destinations and DCBS operated a school at Abbey Street, Dublin 1, trading as the English Studio Dublin, teaching English as a foreign language.

Rossa Fanning SC for the companies told the court while the group had been profitable up to a few months ago, their business had been completely wiped out by the travel restrictions that have been imposed globally by the covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE

Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'

The language school, counsel added, also saw its bookings by students seeking to undertake courses disappear due to pandemic.

As a result, the firms became insolvent and had no option other than go into liquidation.

Stephen Walsh Bl for the joint liquidators told the court that since his client's appointment they had been engaging with the employees, and the Minister for Social Protection.

Counsel said that unfortunately that all but a handful of the employees had been let go.

Mr Justice Quinn said he was satisfied from the evidence put before the court to confirm Mr Wallace and O'Leary's appointment as the firms' liquidators, and that their directors should file statements of affairs.

The judge said he was adjourning the application to confirm their appointment as liquidators to a fourth related company, The Kinlay Group Ltd which had been the holding company for the various firms, to later this week.

That matter was put back to allow the lawyers rectify a particular aspect of the application to wind up that particular company.

Previously the court heard the holding company owes €1.7m to Ulster Bank and that is cross-guaranteed by the three other companies.

READ MORE

Three-year jail term for knife-attack teenager who did not want uncle buying heroin for his father

More on this topic

High Court confirms appointment of examiner to CityJet in effort to save 417 jobs in DublinHigh Court confirms appointment of examiner to CityJet in effort to save 417 jobs in Dublin

Judge grants emergency barring order against 'volatile' husband after threat to kill wifeJudge grants emergency barring order against 'volatile' husband after threat to kill wife

Court hears boy who was sexually assaulted by father had vasectomy as an adultCourt hears boy who was sexually assaulted by father had vasectomy as an adult

Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan saysGovernment formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan says

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpointGarda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »