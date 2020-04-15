Joint FG/FF document contains 10 key 'missions' aimed at improving 'wellbeing' of Irish people

The joint framework document published by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael contains 10 key “missions” aimed at improving the “wellbeing” of Irish people and society.

The 10 missions as outlined are:

Reigniting and Renewing the Economy;

Universal Healthcare;

Housing for All;

A New Social Contract;

A New Green Deal;

A Better Quality of Life for All;

Supporting Young Ireland;

Opportunities through Education and Research;

A Shared Island;

At the Heart of Europe: Global Citizenship.

The document, highly aspirational in tone and tenor, does not include specific targets but rather seeks to set out a broad framework which a programme for government could build upon.

“To assess the performance of a new government, we must look beyond economic indicators,” the document says. “We will create new, credible, quality-of-life measures of individual and societal wellbeing and progress.”

“Our overriding focus is to improve the wellbeing of the Irish people and society is. In achieving this, the immediate challenge for us is to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 emergency, and the havoc that it has brought to the lives of people “and to the social and economic security of families.

“Beyond this, our focus is to respond decisively to the agenda of change in terms of housing, health, climate action and quality of life, which came through so clearly from the general election.

The document has been sent to both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs on Wednesday afternoon ahead of meetings of both parliamentary parties.

Obviously, the impact of the Covid-19 crisis amounts to what the parties have called an unprecedented moment in the State's history.

“Many families have lost loved ones; many more have been affected by illness; and hundreds of thousands of people have either lost their jobs or had their employment thrown into jeopardy. There is fear and anxiety deep in every home, with grave uncertainty about the future.

“The global economy now faces massive challenges, with significant consequences for our small and open economy. Society and the world we once knew has been severely disrupted. However, our State and people have reacted with unity, purpose and determination.

“We know that there is no going back to the old way of doing things. Radical actions have been taken to protect as many people as possible, and new ways of doing things have been found in a time of crisis. The importance of the well resourced, properly functioning and responsive State has never been clearer.

“As a committed member of the European Union (EU), we will work with our European colleagues to fully mobilise budgetary and monetary resources to help each other during this time of crisis, and as we rebuild our economies.

“In the middle of this emergency, people and communities have come together to help each other and to save lives. This spirit must guide any new government that is formed – one that mobilises the best ideas from the parties and groupings involved and puts aside the differences of the past for the overriding objective of rescuing our economy, rebuilding our country, and renewing our society.

“As we face these challenges, Ireland will again have a significant budget deficit.

“The essential step in repairing this will be returning our citizens back to work. All decisions with regard to our national finances must be fair and sustainable. To face the crisis of a lifetime, we must all play our part.

“We need a government with a clear majority that is strong enough to develop and deliver a programme of national recovery across its lifetime – one that can channel its collective talents for the greater good. We also recognise the need for a strong Opposition to hold the government to account – one that can contribute, critique, challenge, and change policies.”

The document seeks to highlight the two parties record in governing the country over the past century.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have each governed Ireland at different times. Both are proud of the part that they and other parties in Government have played in advancing the Irish nation. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have engaged bilaterally to draw up this document, which has at its core 10 missions that all centre on the wellbeing of Ireland’s citizens.

“The ideas behind this document seek to build on ideas from all parties and none. As we emerge from this emergency, we will continue to be guided by, and act on, the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“Our approach will be built on the fundamental values of community and solidarity."