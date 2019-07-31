News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Johnson: DUP dinner has not undermined Stormont talks impartiality

Johnson: DUP dinner has not undermined Stormont talks impartiality
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Boris Johnson has insisted a dinner with the DUP has not undermined his impartiality in efforts to restore Stormont powersharing.

The British Prime Minister dined with DUP leader Arlene Foster and other senior party colleagues in Belfast on Tuesday.

The event came amid ongoing negotiations aimed at renewing the Conservatives’ confidence and supply deal with the unionist party which is keeping Mr Johnson’s minority Government in power.

The dinner in Belfast was organised ahead of Mr Johnson’s first visit to Stormont as British Prime Minister, where he is holding a series of meetings with the five main parties on Wednesday morning.

Critics have claimed the Government is unable to act as an impartial mediator in talks to restore the crisis-hit institutions due to the controversial Westminster deal with the DUP.

Mr Johnson denied a conflict of interest as he arrived at Stormont House on Wednesday.

“It’s all there in the Good Friday Agreement, we believe in complete impartiality and that’s what we are going to observe,” he said.

Mr Johnson said his priority was reviving the devolved administration at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mr Johnson said his priority was reviving the devolved administration at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

“But the crucial thing is to get this Stormont government up and running again.”

Earlier, Mrs Foster maintained the confidence and supply deal had not been the focus of the dinner.

Mr Johnson said he was in Northern Ireland to concentrate on the devolution impasse.

“It’s great to be here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Clearly the people in Northern Ireland have been without a government, without Stormont, for two years and six months, so my prime focus this morning is to do everything I can to help that get up and running again because I think that’s profoundly in the interests of people here, of all the citizens here in Northern Ireland.”

On Brexit, Mr Johnson said: “The crucial thing to stress is, I obviously attach huge importance to the letter, spirit of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and will be insisting on that.”

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since early 2017, with hamstrung civil servants currently running under-pressure public services amid a reluctance by the Government to re-introduce direct rule.

Stormont’s two main parties – the DUP and Sinn Fein – remain at loggerheads over a series of long-standing disputes, with a series of talks initiatives aimed at securing a resolution having ended in failure.

Mr Johnson’s visit to Stormont comes amid deadlock in the latest talks process.

Families of people killed by the security forces during the Troubles are among those planning to protest on the Stormont estate while the British prime minister is holding his meetings.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP Leader Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Arlene Foster, deputy leader Nigel Dodds and party whip Jeffrey Donaldson attended Tuesday’s dinner with the Prime Minister.

The DUP’s 10 MPs have propped up the minority Government since the 2017 general election – an arrangement that delivered a £1bn boost in public spending in Northern Ireland.

New Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith did not attend the dinner, although he was at Stormont House on Wednesday morning to greet Mr Johnson.

The last DUP/Sinn Fein-led powersharing coalition imploded in January 2017 when the late Martin McGuinness quit as Sinn Fein deputy first minister amid a row about a botched green energy scheme.

The fallout over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was soon overtaken by disputes over the Irish language, same-sex marriage and the toxic legacy of the Troubles.

READ MORE

O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'

- Press Association

More on this topic

O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'

Boris Johnson set for talks over renewed focus on Northern Ireland powersharingBoris Johnson set for talks over renewed focus on Northern Ireland powersharing

No deal to revive Stormont without equal marriage, O’Neill tells Pride eventNo deal to revive Stormont without equal marriage, O’Neill tells Pride event

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

Arlene FosterBoris JohnsonBrexitDevolutionDUPNorthern IrelandSinn FeinTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co WexfordSuspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

Johnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possibleJohnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possible

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposéTusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »