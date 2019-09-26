News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
John Halligan hits out at Noel Grealish’s for 'cynical racism'

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Independent Alliance Minister John Halligan has hit out at Independent TD Noel Grealish’s decision to stand over his comments about migrants “sponging off” the State.

“I’m disappointed to hear of Deputy Grealish’s decisions not to withdraw recent sweeping, racist remarks concerning African migrants,” said Mr Halligan.

“The suggestion that people coming to Ireland from Africa are doing so to ‘sponge off the system’ is the height of ignorance.”

Mr Halligan said people coming here from Africa are fleeing drought, starvation, and religious and political persecution, conditions which are anathema to people in 21st-century Ireland.

“Are we seriously saying that people trying to escape these conditions are spongers or scroungers?

“I despair that some politicians are becoming vessels for cynical racism,” he added. “Are we forgetting our own recent history?

“Many, many people have left Ireland to seek a better life for themselves in the ’50s and ’60s, the ’80s, and even during the recession of the past 10 years.”

Mr Halligan said politicians, including Mr Grealish, would do well to consider Irish history before deploying discriminatory language and sentiments.

TOPIC: Direct Provision

