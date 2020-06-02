News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

John Halligan calls for another election as Government formation talks rumble on

John Halligan calls for another election as Government formation talks rumble on
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 02:12 PM

Junior Minister John Halligan has called for a second election.

He has said Fianna Fáil would "sell their own mothers" to get into government and that the Green Party are deluded if they think they will meet their agenda in government negotiations.

He tweeted that Fine Gael were rejected by the electorate and that politicians should "go again".

In his tweet which was arranged by bullet points, the Independent politician said:

"FG were rejected by the electorate in February and said they would have no part in govt. formation.

"FF are so desperate to get back into power, they'd sell their own mothers. GP are deluded if they think they'll get their agenda over the line.

"Go again."

Halligan is no longer a TD and did not contest the election in February.

More on this topic

Government formation: Green Party demand cap on building profitsGovernment formation: Green Party demand cap on building profits

Daniel McConnell: Political parties struggling to leave baggage behindDaniel McConnell: Political parties struggling to leave baggage behind

Daniel McConnell: From PayPal to Leinster House, Fine Gael's Emer Higgins could be one to watchDaniel McConnell: From PayPal to Leinster House, Fine Gael's Emer Higgins could be one to watch

Tralee mayor wants Kerry natural gas terminal not to be part of programme for GovernmentTralee mayor wants Kerry natural gas terminal not to be part of programme for Government


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

politicsTOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up