John Gilligan to go to UK Supreme Court in bid to be released from custody

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 02:40 PM
By Digital Desk staff

John Gilligan is set to go to the UK's highest court in a bid to be released from custody.

He is in prison in the North awaiting trial, after being arrested with a suitcase containing over €20,000.

John Gilligan was arrested last Summer at Belfast International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Spain, with a suitcase containing €23,000.

The 66-year-old has been in prison in the North since then, on a charge of attempting to remove criminal property.

He has been denied bail several times.

His case was due back before the High Court in Belfast again this morning where his lawyers said he has suffered discrimination compared to those awaiting trial in other parts of the UK.

They said at 140 days, Gilligan has been held twice as long in custody compared to others.

But the judge refused leave to take an appeal to the UK's Supreme Court.

However, Gilligan's solicitor has confirmed he will now petition directly for a hearing in London saying they will take the case to the Supreme Court and ask it to rule on the issue of detention time limits for the north of Ireland.


