John Gilligan has criminal property case dismissed

The case against John Gilligan who was arrested with more than €20,000 in cash on criminal property charges has been dismissed.

Mr Gilligan, 67, from Greenforth Crescent, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in Co. Antrim last year with €22,280 cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante in Spain.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the drugs market in Ireland.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case and Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment.