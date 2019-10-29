News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

John Gilligan has criminal property case dismissed

John Gilligan has criminal property case dismissed
John Gilligan outside Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today.
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 02:42 PM

The case against John Gilligan who was arrested with more than €20,000 in cash on criminal property charges has been dismissed.

Mr Gilligan, 67, from Greenforth Crescent, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in Co. Antrim last year with €22,280 cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante in Spain.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the drugs market in Ireland.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case and Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment.

READ MORE

'Imagine the terror. Imagine the pain' - Geraldine Kriegel describes sleepless nights imagining Ana's fear

More on this topic

Legal battle over €46m judgment between Nama and developer Garrett Kelleher is settledLegal battle over €46m judgment between Nama and developer Garrett Kelleher is settled

Woman wins appeal over refusal of citizenshipWoman wins appeal over refusal of citizenship

Disciplinary findings against Garda over alleged racist remark to teenager quashed at High CourtDisciplinary findings against Garda over alleged racist remark to teenager quashed at High Court

Prosecutors ‘can reveal details of John Gilligan’s past during trial’Prosecutors ‘can reveal details of John Gilligan’s past during trial’


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car

Retail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggestsRetail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggests

Campaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representativesCampaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representatives

Sinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attackSinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attack


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »