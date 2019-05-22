NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
John Finucane defies loyalist threat as he starts work as Belfast mayor

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 06:11 PM

John Finucane has vowed not to be deterred by a loyalist threat, as he met the Prince of Wales on his first day as Belfast’s new mayor.

The Sinn Féin councillor, whose solicitor father Pat was murdered by paramilitaries 30 years ago, said police have warned him that loyalists were planning to attack his family home.

He said officers came to his house to inform of the threat on Tuesday night, just hours after he was formally elected mayor at City Hall.

Mr Finucane, a 39-year-old father of four, proceeded with his first day in post as planned, welcoming Charles to the city on Wednesday morning.

“Last night the PSNI came to my home to tell me of a threat by loyalists to attack me in my family home,” he said.

Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane (PA)

“I am committed to serving and representing all the people of this city and I will not be deterred from that by threats from anyone.

“This is not just a threat against me but it is also a threat against democracy.”

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “This reprehensible threat against John Finucane has to be condemned.

“The reference to his family home was clearly deliberate, given this is where his father was murdered by loyalists.

“It is a cowardly attempt to intimidate the newly-elected first citizen of Belfast.”

- Press Association

Northern Ireland

