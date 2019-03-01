NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
John Downey to be extradited in relation to 1972 Enniskillen murder

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 11:41 AM
By Olga Cronin

A man whose trial over the 1982 Hyde Park bombing collapsed is to be extradited to Northern Ireland to face charges in relation to the murder of two UDR soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972, the High Court has ruled.

Northern Irish authorities had sought he surrender of John Downey (66) to face prosecution for the murder of two British Army Infantrymen as well as aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion on August 25, 1972.

John Downey pictured in November 2018

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames were killed when a device exploded in a vehicle they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, in Enniskillen.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said Mr Downey had objected to the extradition on a number of grounds including delay, a letter of assurance which he believed amounted to a pardon or amnesty and his belief that it would be "oppressive to surrender him".

However, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said she rejected each of Mr Downey's objections.

Mr Downey was arrested in November last year at his home address in Ards, Creeslough, Co Donegal on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. He told detectives he believed “it was the DUP and not the DPP” who decided to prosecute him.

