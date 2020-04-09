Joe Schmidt backs Feed the Heroes as campaign raises over €800k

Former Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt is the latest well-known face to put his support behind the Feed the Heroes campaign.

The money raised for the campaign, which delivers meals to frontline workers like nurses, doctors and gardaí, has now passed the €800,000 mark.

The founders initially aimed to raise €250 with their GoFundMe campaign.

To date, more than 36,000 meals have been delivered.

Initially focused on delivering to hospital settings, a large portion of the meals are now being sent to Covid-19 testing centres, contact tracing units, paramedic services, the fire brigade and gardaí.

Some 14,000 people have donated to the campaign, including two recent anonymous donations worth €50,000 and €25,000 each.

Ireland football captain Seamus Coleman has donated to the campaign, as has his former international teammate Keith Andrews.

Now, Schmidt has put his support behind the cause, urging people to stay home, stay safe and to support the fundraiser.

In a short video, the New Zealander said he was "a little rough and ragged after a few weeks in lockdown".

[readmore]https://twitter.com/feedtheheroes1/status/1247567491372589058[/readmore]

"But we're not nearly as stressed or pressured as those people on the frontline trying to care for those who have contracted Covid-19," he said.

"And behind that crew are a great team called Feed the Heroes. They are trying to make sure they can supply meals for those who are working on the frontline, freeing up the time they need to be doing the care that they're doing."

"Help me in supporting them," Schmidt finished.

For more information, see feedtheheroes.com/