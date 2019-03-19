Joe Murphy was almost overshadowed by death of Lord Mayor in 1920

Joe Murphy was one of three IRA Volunteers who died on hunger strike in jails in 1920.

He was among a group of 60 prisoners who went on hunger strike when political status was taken away from them. He died in Cork Gaol along with Commandant Michael Fitzgerald from Fermoy.

Joe Murphy.

Their deaths were overshadowed because the same day Murphy died so too did Terence MacSwiney, then Lord Mayor of Cork.

MacSwiney had been on hunger strike in Brixton Prison, London.

Regular newspaper articles would cover the condition of the men.

An editorial in the Cork Examiner gave the following report: “It is astounding that some of them, who are mere boys, have not already succumbed, but in all their pain they were fortified by the faith that their suffering will serve the cause of their country. Despite this, the morale among the prisoners was high, with a strong sense of solidarity uniting them.”

On October 8, those on hunger strike in Cork Gaol wrote a letter to MacSwiney in Brixton expressing solidarity with him and encouraging him to hold fast. Joe Murphy was one of the signatories.

An appeal was made to British prime minister Lloyd George to show mercy to the prisoners but he said they were hastening their demise by refusing food and his government wouldn’t accept any responsibility for any harm that would befall them.

A further appeal was made for Joe Murphy to stand formal trial for the possession of a bomb, the charge with which he was imprisoned on. But it was denied by the authorities on the basis he wasn’t in a proper condition due to his hunger strike.

In a last-ditch attempt to save the lives of the prisoners, an appeal was made to public sympathy. On October 15, 10 days before Murphy’s death, an appeal for a mass for the hunger strikers appeared in the Cork Examiner “at the request of Irish Volunteers — All premises are asked to close as to allow employees attend services.”

Meanwhile, Murphy’s condition deteriorated sharply and he couldn’t even drink water.

On October 17, Commandant Fitzgerald passed away.

At this time, world attention was fixed not on the hunger strike in Cork, but MacSwiney’s own demise.

Dying only a few hours after the lord mayor, Joe Murphy was almost destined to be overlooked.

In the presence of friends, family and clergy, he passed away on 25 October at 8.35pm at the age of 25.

His American roots were noted across the Atlantic and were reported by American media. Motions of sympathy with the Murphy family were passed by the Irish Transport and General Workers Union, Cork Sinn Féin, and various other republican and community organisations.

Thousands of mourners gathered outside the prison for his removal and his coffin was given a guard of honour by Volunteers from the Lough Church to the Republic plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery. There was a heavy British army presence and they ordered that no more than 100 mourners went into the cemetery. The order was obeyed, but thousands stood outside.

In recognition of his country of birth, an American flag was draped over the coffin and IRA Volunteers from H Company fired a volley in salute.

A plaque commemorating his sacrifice was later erected at his house.

“The extended Murphy family are thrilled,” said

Joe Murphy’s grandniece, Shirley Delaney. “His father, Timothy Murphy, requested a pension as recognition for Joe’s sacrifice as early as May 1, 1923, but was denied this from the Department of Defence. At some point Timothy was granted a gratuity payment of £75.”

The requests continued from his wife Nora Murphy, after the death of her husband, but again were denied and also from Shirley’s grandmother, Mary Delaney, up to 1954.

The news was also welcomed by Sinn Féin TDs Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who sought archive documents, put down Dáil questions, and spoke to Mr Kehoe on behalf of the family.

“The family has campaigned tirelessly for this outcome, over an extended period of time. I, Aengus Ó Snodaigh and others such as the Togher Historical Society have offered whatever support possible, but this is ultimately a great success for the family of Joe Murphy, who I know remain hugely proud of him,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.