Joe McHugh to answer Dáil questions on Leaving Cert cancellation

The Education Minister will face questions in the Dáil this afternoon on the decision to scrap the Leaving Cert.

The Dáil resumes this afternoon as TDs continue to quiz the government on the ongoing response to the coronavirus.

This afternoon, Education Minister Joe McHugh will field questions just days after he announced the cancellation of the Leaving Cert.

There has been mixed views on the predictive grading model teachers will be enforcing and still many questions from Leaving Cert students and their families about how the system will impact them.

The Dáil is also going to have a session on transport, tourism and sport with a particular focus on transport as some TDs continue to call for stricter enforcement of self-isolation rules for people arriving into Ireland.

The government is still examining its options.

The final session will be taken by the Minister for Justice and Equality as people in Direct Provision continue to highlight cramped and unsafe conditions they are living in during this crisis with the Irish Refugee Council saying it has been the most disturbing part of the Covid-19 response in this country.