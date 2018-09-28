Jobstown lessons not on show at protest

The Policing Authority is concerned that lessons that were supposed to have been learnt from the Jobstown water protest four years ago were not in fact implemented in the policing of the housing protest on Dublin’s North Frederick St recently.

The authority said they had repeatedly received garda assurances that policies and practices had been changed — but now questioned that given the events of earlier this month.

Authority chair Josephine Feehily said they also had a concern that “community confidence” could be damaged if it appeared to the public that peaceful protests were not being “properly managed” by the gardaí.

Ms Feehily said gardaí were placed in a “tricky position” at the North Frederick St incident, but said it was “not a novel one” and that there were “lessons to be learned”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there were “issues” around the appearance of public order members and how the gardaí went about policing the repossession — and noted that there were “likely” to be more housing protest incidents.

The authority held its first public meeting with the new commissioner yesterday.

It came a week after the publication of the Policing Commission report which recommended the abolition of the authority as it currently stands (merging it with the Garda Inspectorate) and the removal of many of the functions of the new body in relation to the oversight of the commissioner.

A packed agenda at the meeting also heard:

An ongoing review into 16 of 41 identified homicide cases had identified “minor and more major issues”, including that “critically important” and potentially life-saving information is absent from the Garda IT system;

Garda efforts to progress cases involving the suspension of 23 gardaí, some of which are five to six years old, have been halted by “myriad judicial reviews”, and the organisation has over 1,200 new complaints of discipline it has to examine;

Mr Harris said he would favour changes in legislation to allow him set up a “twin track” process of dealing with cases of performance management and, separately, of wrongdoing — adding that “bad behaviour” should be capable of being dealt with quickly;

Mr Harris described as “corrosive” the findings of the Garda Cultural Audit, published earlier this year, in which frontline gardaí said promotions was based on who you know;

2,127 gardaí were not skilled to drive with blue lights or break speed limits and that laws would have to be changed to broaden out who could train them.

At the meeting, authority member Bob Collins said that they had repeatedly received assurances from Garda management that lessons around public order policing had been learned from the Jobstown incident in Tallaght in November 2014.

“There seems to be a discontinuity between the assurances given earlier this year and repeated and what happened on the ground in North Frederick St,” he told the commissioner.

Mr Harris said gardaí had been put in an “invidious” position and that they had no control over what the private workers carrying out the repossession wore, and that gardaí had been told they were going to wear baseball hats and scarves, rather than the balaclavas they wore.