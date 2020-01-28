Jobs leaving half of workers too tired to exercise

Half of Irish workers say their job leaves them too tired to exercise.

That is according to a new Mater Private report into the health and wellbeing of employees.

500 adult workers were surveyed about their attitudes towards diet, exercise and work life balance as part of this Healthy Working report.

It found one in four spend more than six hours a day sitting, and over half do not have the energy to exercise after a day's work.

The research also found that roughly seven in 10 employees experience stress at work, while four in ten claim they have suffered from 'burnout' at some point.

Mary Morrogh from the Mater Private Wellness programme says in many cases, health can take a backseat:

"We found that only 45% of people will go to their GP for a frequent check-up despite the fact that over 40% of people might have a serious illness," she said.

"The average spend of an Irish employee on personal health and well-being was only €2, which is less than a cup of coffee, just about the price of a newspaper every day."

She is encouraging people to create more healthy habits like to walk more and sit less.

She is also encouraging employers to introduce workplace benefits like healthy lunches, on-site health checks or subsidised health insurance.