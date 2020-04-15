Job scheme to help Covid-19 unemployed workers gets more than 2,000 applications on first day

A firm in the North has launched an initiative to help job seekers there and in the Republic of Ireland who suddenly found themselves out of work due to Covid-19 to find work.

The Co. Down firm Mash Direct, which makes fresh pre-prepared vegetable meals, started the campaign to help job seekers on the island of Ireland to find work by launching Feed the Nation NI

The new employment match-making service will enable people to get a job in the food and drink industry and was launched along with other food firms Finnebrogue Artisan, Dale Farm and Irwin’s Bakery after securing support from Invest NI.

The platform matches candidates to the job most suited to their skills and location and is designed to get people into work as quickly as possible.

Job roles for engineers, drivers, warehouse operatives, factory production, farm workers and many more are available.

A spokesperson for the company said the scheme got more than 2,000 applications on its first day of opening.

Jack Hamilton, Chief Operations Officer at Mash Direct, said: “The Feed the Nation NI initiative started out as a conversation between local food producers. We knew that we needed to act fast, so we came up with the idea to build a platform where jobs could be posted by employers and CVs could be posted by job seekers.

Food production is vital in the fight against Covid-19, and we need all hands-on deck to keep us going. We can’t feed the nation without help from our community.

“We have seen a huge surge of consumers purchasing Mash Direct products. Right now, individuals are wanting to make sure they and their families are eating healthily. Our products can be delivered to consumers’ doorsteps and have been because people are looking for high quality convenience food. Demand for our range has increased by 28%.”