Joan Freeman says she may have been naive in accepting campaign loan from US businessman

Tuesday, October 09, 2018

Presidential candidate Joan Freeman admits she might have been naive in accepting a campaign loan from a US businessman.

She says the €120,000 was a personal loan from Des Walsh and nothing to do with his business.

When probed on whether she should have looked into his background more, Ms Freeman admitted she could have but needed the money to enter the race.

"It's already on the record. I can't change the answer any more than it is. I borrowed from someone on a personal level. Remember, I couldn't get a loan anywhere else," she said.

"It reminds me hugely of when I started Pieta House. I had to borrow the same amount, €130,000, and I had to use my home as collateral.

"You do desperate things when you believe in something so strongly.

"Therefore, going outside of Ireland, to me, was the only option I had left."

