News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 01:11 PM

Former Labour leader Joan Burton, who lost her seat in the election, has said that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is most likely to be Taoiseach in a government supported by Fine Gael and the Green Party.

“Those numbers add up,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“Whoever creates a government should try to make it last for the sake of the people, for at least four years.”

Ms Burton also said that it would be generous for Leo Varadkar, as head of the caretaker government to invite Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to accompany him to the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will already be going as part of the peace talks, she said.

Her best moment in government had been the day Ireland said goodbye to the Troika.

Ms Burton added that women politicians are subjected to “vile” abuse on social media and that some of the worst critics as also women.

The problem was that the country was used to 100 years of men in the Dáil, but it was only in the last 30 years that women were familiar in the Dáil.

READ MORE

Residents bracing for possible flooding as rainfall warning issued

“Ireland is still getting used to the idea of women being in politics.”

Ms Burton said that she had experienced 23 “exhilarating” years in politics and was very proud of the journey that she had made.

When asked about the two current candidates for leadership of the Labour party she said that she thinks the world of both of them and that whoever is elected should reintroduce the position of deputy leader.

She also said that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should address the controversial tweets from new TD Réada Cronin.

“Mary Lou needs to ensure she doesn’t become Ireland’s Jeremy Corbyn. She has to make a statement. My advise to her is to find the time (to read the tweets).

“Any anti Semitism has to be addressed.”

READ MORE

Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs

More on this topic

Voting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandatesVoting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandates

Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs

Sean Ó Feargháil set to retain role as Ceann ComhairleSean Ó Feargháil set to retain role as Ceann Comhairle

What is expected in the Dáil todayWhat is expected in the Dáil today


TOPIC: Dail

More in this Section

Girl, 16, who died in horror Cork crash had just returned from school tripGirl, 16, who died in horror Cork crash had just returned from school trip

Teen who passed away after festival died from total organ failure due to ingestion of ecstasy and morphineTeen who passed away after festival died from total organ failure due to ingestion of ecstasy and morphine

High Court overturns approval for higher apartment blocks in Dublin docklands High Court overturns approval for higher apartment blocks in Dublin docklands

Investigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social mediaInvestigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social media


Lifestyle

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »