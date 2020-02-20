Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

Former Labour leader Joan Burton, who lost her seat in the election, has said that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is most likely to be Taoiseach in a government supported by Fine Gael and the Green Party.

“Those numbers add up,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“Whoever creates a government should try to make it last for the sake of the people, for at least four years.”

Ms Burton also said that it would be generous for Leo Varadkar, as head of the caretaker government to invite Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to accompany him to the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will already be going as part of the peace talks, she said.

Her best moment in government had been the day Ireland said goodbye to the Troika.

Ms Burton added that women politicians are subjected to “vile” abuse on social media and that some of the worst critics as also women.

The problem was that the country was used to 100 years of men in the Dáil, but it was only in the last 30 years that women were familiar in the Dáil.

READ MORE Residents bracing for possible flooding as rainfall warning issued

“Ireland is still getting used to the idea of women being in politics.”

Ms Burton said that she had experienced 23 “exhilarating” years in politics and was very proud of the journey that she had made.

When asked about the two current candidates for leadership of the Labour party she said that she thinks the world of both of them and that whoever is elected should reintroduce the position of deputy leader.

She also said that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should address the controversial tweets from new TD Réada Cronin.

“Mary Lou needs to ensure she doesn’t become Ireland’s Jeremy Corbyn. She has to make a statement. My advise to her is to find the time (to read the tweets).

“Any anti Semitism has to be addressed.”