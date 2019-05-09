NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 09:20 AM

Children in Dublin 15 have seen men with guns less than 100 yards from their school gate.

That's according to Labour TD Joan Burton who is calling for more resources for the area.

She was speaking in the Dáil last night about the increase in gang activity in Blanchardstown and surrounding areas.

She says young people and their parents need more help.

"We need interventions to help young people and we need interventions to provide alternatives to crime for teenagers who are basically being drawn in by the drugs gangs," she said.

"We need to help parents who are being levied with drug debt on behalf of numbers of their children."

