JNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listeners

The latest radio listenership figures made good reading for RTÉ stalwart Marian Finucane, who is among those celebrating an increase in listeners in the latest JNLR results.

RTÉ said the latest JNLR listenership survey shows two million people, including 52% of all adults aged 15 and over, are tuning in every week to its radio services.

Morning Ireland again leads the way with 424,000 listeners, but while it has seen a fall of 14,000 year-on-year, Marian Finucane’s Saturday show has scored a big increase of 45,000 over the same period, resulting in 374,000 tuning in.

Other winners on RTÉ Radio One included Ryan Tubridy, up 21,000 year-on-year to 332,000, Sean O’Rourke, up 12,000 to 319,000 over the same period. and Ronan Collins, up 6,000 to 219,000.

It wasn’t all good news, with modest gains for Ray D’Arcy tempered by falls in year-on-year listenership elsewhere, including a 17,000 dip in the number of people tuning into The News At One.

Jennifer Zamparelli: 163,000 people tuned in.

Over on 2FM, the latest figures show the 6am-9am slot with Doireann and Eoghan attracting 133,000 listeners, while Jennifer Zamparelli had 163,000 people tuning in, with Tracey Clifford and Jenny Greene both registering listenership of 147,000.

Peter Woods, managing editor, RTÉ Radio 1, said: “A solid book for RTÉ Radio 1 with our programmes performing well across the board. We’re particularly happy with the gains for Ryan Tubridy and Ray D’Arcy.”

Newstalk hailed the record performance from The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates which it said has increased the station’s market share and put it ahead of RTÉ 2FM, making it the second most listened to radio station in the country.

Newstalk now has 414,000 listeners daily, spearheaded by The Hard Shoulder with 183,000 listeners — up 30,000 year-on-year.

Another big-hitter at the station, Pat Kenny, did not fare so well. The latest figures show he has 142,000 listeners, down 30,000 year-on-year.

Managing editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan said: “Ivan Yates and his team on The Hard Shoulder have seen significant audience growth, adding 30,000 listeners in the last year.

“It is also great to see our weekend schedule continuing to make gains”.

Over at Today FM, Ian Dempsey still leads the way on 179,000 listeners, up 12,000 year-on-year, followed by Dermot and Dave on 163,000 (down 2,000) and Matt Cooper on 151,000 (up 10,000 compared to a year ago).

The figures come after a week in which Muireann O’Connell and Louise Duffy departed the station, to be replaced by Mairead Ronan and Ed Smith, respectively.

In the battle of the mid-morning breakfast shows in Cork, The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM is 6,000 listeners ahead of 96FM’s Opinion Line.