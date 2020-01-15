News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jim Gavin to be awarded with freedom of Dublin City

Jim Gavin pictured earlier this year
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 09:59 AM

Former Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin is to be awarded the freedom of Dublin at a ceremony at the weekend.

Gavin, who led Dublin to an unprecedented five All-Ireland titles in a row last summer is to be honoured at Mansion House on Saturday.

The Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council are paying tribute to Jim Gavin for his contribution to public life and service to his county and country both on and off the pitch.

Gavin, 48, also won an All-Ireland medal as a player in 1995 and led his county to five National Leagues and seven Leinster Championships during his tenure in charge.

Past recipients of the honour include international figures such Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela as well as locals Kevin Heffernan, John Giles, and homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry.

