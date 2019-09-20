Jim Daly's surprise retirement from politics down to wanting to spend more time with his children

The surprise decision of junior minister Jim Daly to retire from politics is primarily down to wanting to spend more time with his children.

But other matters may have played their part.

The junior health minister was an early and enthusiastic backer of Leo Varadkar's bid to become Taoiseach.

He ruffled a lot of feathers when he got Varadkar and not his constituency neighbour, Simon Coveney, to open his constituency office in West Cork and when he threw his support behind Varadkar. He denied he betrayed Coveney but it stung.

Varadkar named Daly as junior health minister in 2017 with responsibility for mental health, but the two are believed to have drifted apart.

A straight shooter, Daly has never been afraid of speaking his mind, even when it got him into trouble. Daly has been slapped down by Varadkar on more than one occasion for departing from the party line, like when he told Hot Press magazine he would have no problem with a Coalition with Sinn Féin

The Taoiseach's faith in Daly is known to have wavered in recent times, senior party sources have said. Hence the Taoiseach referred to him merely as a colleague and not a friend in his statement yesterday.

Daly was a close ally of the other departing TD John Deasy, the two men long awaited the departure of Enda Kenny as Taoiseach prior to 2017.

First elected to the Dáil in 2011, he was a Cork County Councillor since 2004.

A former school principal, the Clonakilty native also previously ran a pub in Rosscarbery where he picked up a conviction for selling alcohol after hours, as he revealed in a lengthy Hot Press interview in 2018.

He is a separated father of five children aged between 6 and 16.

In 2013, Daly thanked his GP who spotted a cancerous growth on his face while he was appearing on a late-night current affairs show.

Daly praised his GP, Rosscarbery-based Dan Burke, who spotted a raised pimple on his patient’s left cheekbone while watching him on the Tonight With Vincent Browne TV3 show one evening.

Daly had the growth removed without the need for followup treatment.