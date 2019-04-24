NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Jewellery worth over €300,000 found in raids as part of major insurance fraud crackdown

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Picture via An Garda Síochána

A series of raids have been carried out in west Dublin today as part of a major insurance fraud crackdown.

Gardaí believe multiple bogus claims have been made by criminals pretending to have slipped or fallen.

The searches were carried out by the Economic Crime Bureau, Criminal Assets Bureau, Armed Support Units and officers from Lucan to gather evidence against people suspected of insurance fraud.

It is believed that 20 false claims of injuries due to trips or falls have been made by criminals using false identities and compensation has been paid out in some cases.

A number of solicitors offices were also searched as part of Operation Coatee.

Six valuable cars and jewellery worth over €300,000 were found along with documents and financial records.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations (SCO) stated today: "The Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity, such as that undertaken today."

"Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure."

READ MORE

Lyra McKee legacy is a society where labels are meaningless, funeral told

More on this topic

Two people in their 70s restrained in aggravated burglary in Dublin

Elderly couple hospitalised after having cash and car stolen in aggravated burglary

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Man due in court in connection with Dublin shooting

KEYWORDS

GardaíDublinRaid

More in this Section

Fire safety issues at older people's residential centres

HSE failing both living and dead in South East, says health group

Twitter suspends account of dissident republican group Saoradh

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »