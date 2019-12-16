News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jet diverts to Shannon with with third fuel leak in less than a month

The jet at Shannon Airport this evening. Picture: Pat Flynn
By Pat Flynn
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 08:21 PM

A transatlantic jet has diverted to Shannon Airport after the crew declared an emergency over Co Donegal, reporting a fuel leak on board.

It is the third time in less than a month that the same United Airlines jet was forced to make an unscheduled landing as a result of a fuel leak. On November 18 the jet diverted to Shannon Airport with the same issue.

The plane also diverted to Manchester Airport today with a suspected fuel leak. The flight was travelling from Paris to Chicago in the US at the time.

The incident occurred as the aircraft of flight UA-2768 was being ‘ferried’ back to Chicago from Manchester following Sunday’s diversion. The flight left Manchester shortly after 5pm today with a crew of 11 on board, but no passengers.

About 40 minutes later the crew of the Boeing 767-300(ER) jet declared an emergency over Donegal. The crew advised air traffic controllers they had a suspected fuel leak and wished to divert to Shannon Airport.

While routing towards Shannon, the crew downgraded their emergency to a ‘Pan-pan’ alert which is less serious. On the ground however, airport fire and rescue crews were mobilised to positions alongside the runway ahead of the jet’s arrival.

The flight landed safely at 6.20pm and was pursued along the runway by fire crews who also accompanied the aircraft to the terminal. Airport operations were not affected during the incident.

Just last month, the same aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport after the crew also reported a fuel leak.

On November 18, the jet was operating as flight UA-973, travelling from Brussels, Belgium to Chicago in the U.S., when the crew made the unscheduled landing at the mid-west airport. There were 164 passengers and a crew of 11 on board at the time.

The jet was cleared to turn around and divert to Shannon where it touched down safely. Airport fire and rescue crews were standing by for the aircraft. A replacement was flown in to take the passengers to their destination.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft was operating as a cargo flight and there were no passengers on board.

An airline spokesman said: "United flight 2768, operating as a cargo sector from Manchester Airport to Chicago O'Hare Airport, diverted to Shannon Airport because of a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 6.25pm. As this was operating as a cargo sector, there were no customers on board. At this point in time, a departure time from Shannon has not yet been confirmed."

