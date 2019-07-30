Jennifer’s ‘living hell’ of drug relapse has an inspiring ending

A former service user of Cork Simon has spoken of her “living hell” of a drug relapse and homelessness.

Jennifer Dennehy has now been living independently for four years and has spoken to give hope.

She told her story as Cork Simon Community today launched its 2018 annual impact report, detailing the full extent of the services provided by the charity.

Jennifer recounted the challenges she faced to secure long-term housing. She said the trauma of her partner’s untimely death led to a drug relapse, causing her to lose access to her son and to lose her home.

“Drugs took everything from me,” she said.

I tried treatment, but I wasn’t ready to deal with the pain of everything and the guilt, because I was guilt-ridden. I left treatment and ended up on the street.

It was “a living hell”, she said, but now she is living independently.

“To have my own door, to feel safe at night: there’s nothing like it. I’m blessed to have the place and the support from Cork Simon. My key worker has been there for me through everything and I am so grateful to have her.

“You need somebody that you can trust.”

Jennifer said her son inspired her to turn her life around.

“I felt I had to survive, so I put a mask on. Today, that mask is off and I am who I was always meant to be: a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a granddaughter, and, hopefully, someone who can help others,” she said.

“I want to let other people that are in addiction, and their families that are going through hard times, know that there’s always hope there, there’s always help there; you’ve just got to be willing to accept it.”

Cork Simon have revealed that 1,103 people were supported by their services last year. Its 2018 Annual Impact Report also showed:

30 people moved to secure and affordable independent housing;

The charity’s housing services supported 194 people to maintain tenancies, take steps towards securing accommodation, or live in the charity’s own high support housing.

Its addiction and aftercare treatment programme supported 40 people to rebuild their lives;

57 people per night relied on it for accommodation; 425 people used the accommodation throughout the year, 25% more than 2017; The number of rough-sleepers recorded by the outreach team fell by 23%, to an average of 12 per night, and, for the first time in four years, the number of long-term homeless did not increase, remaining static, at 57;

An average of 33 people per night were supported at the Cork Simon soup run, 22% of whom were in private rented accommodation.

Charity director, Dermot Kavanagh, said:

“Though 2018 was challenging, we have reasons to be positive: we increased our access to housing, and, as a result, 54% more people moved from homelessness to safe and affordable, independent housing, with visiting support in 2018.

For those who remain in need of our emergency services, we continued to make trauma-aware improvements.

“However, we had to extend our Nightlight service, with support from Cork City Council, given the number of people in need of emergency accommodation.

"This contributed to a 23% reduction in the number of people sleeping rough — the first decrease in many years.”