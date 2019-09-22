Jean-Claude Juncker's comments on border checks slammed

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has slammed comments by Jean Claude Juncker on the border.

The European Commission president confirmed today there will be border checks between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Juncker issued the warning during a Sunday morning interview with Sky News' Sophy Ridge programme, accusing British MPs of "forgetting" Ireland's history while saying the EU must protect its borders.

In recent weeks Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated there will be checks on goods "near" the border, while Tánaiste Simon Coveney told reporters at Government Buildings last week these checks could take place further away.

However, Mr Boyd Barrett said that Mr Juncker's comments are a betrayal of what he told the Dáil last year.

"The EU and Mr Juncker seem to be lining up a blame game, regardless of the consequences for this country," said the Dún Laoghaire TD.

"I think Leo Varadkar needs to say to both Boris Johnson and Juncker and the EU that a border on this island is completely unacceptable because it would threaten peace and stability."

In June 2018, Mr Juncker addressed the Dáil stating his commitment to Ireland.

Ireland will come first... there are those that think the other 26 countries will abandon Ireland for a deal that suits them," he said.

"Ireland's border is Europe's border and it is our priority."